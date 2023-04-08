It’s not just athletics, a series of new intramural sports programs at Georgia Highlands College is about retention and an all encompassing model to create tomorrow’s leaders.
“Not only are we an access college, we’re also a talent producer for our footprint,” GHC’s President Mike Hobbs said. “Our students stay here and raise their families here: small business owners, entrepreneurs, managers, directors, police officers and nurses. That’s what I love about being an access college, we’re organically grown by the community.”
“We want them to be employable immediately here,” Hobbs said. “I believe the educational experience is absolutely paramount, but I believe the student experience is as important.”
That’s where extracurricular activities, like competitive intramural sports teams comes in, he said.
Not only do they get to participate and compete, they also engage. Students get hands on experience organizing clubs, finding sponsors and working with coaches. It all brings together that whole student experience that GHC is seeking to provide.
“We sent out a survey in early January and when you survey students, to get anything above a 5% participation is miraculous. We actually had a greater than 10% of our students responded to the survey, a little over 600 responses.”
Of that survey 94% said they wanted to increase athletics. Of that the number one sport across the board was soccer, the second was volleyball and number three was tennis. Also high on the list was cross country, cheerleading and golf.
“We weren’t able to start tennis and golf right away just because those sports cost a little bit more to get started,” Hobbs said. “They’re a little more difficult to get in leagues and tournaments.”
And the program has hit the ground running. As of this week more than 100 students have already registered for upcoming events focused on the new competitive teams forming at GHC in soccer, volleyball, cross country and cheerleading.
Registration is still open for League Sports Talent Showcase events on April 16 at the Cartersville campus and April 23 on the Rome campus.
“The talent showcase is an excellent opportunity for high school seniors to take the field and learn more about the college’s competitive league sports options as well as the college’s 40-plus programs of study and numerous student life activities,” Clifton Puckett the coordinator for cocurricular and transitions programs at GHC said.
The event will give participants the opportunity to show off their skills, meet with the coaches and learn more about the sports being offered.
GHC is adding men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, cross country and cheerleading to a growing list of competitive league sports available to new and current students. Forming teams include. GHC also recently added basketball and eSports.
The college’s competitive league sports teams will be part of a number of organizations, including the National Intramural and Recreational Sports Association, the National Club Basketball Association and the Southeast Collegiate Soccer Alliance.
The programs are ideal he said for those who come to the college and have competed in high school, on travel sports teams or on competitive leagues.
But, when it comes down to it, it’s all about providing a whole student education and the more an student buys in to the college experience the more they get from it.
“I’m a big believer that participation leads to retention and retention leads to graduation,” Hobbs said. “The type of graduate we put out to the workforce is important. You can memorize things and you can learn things and go do a fantastic job, but what I want to do is produce leaders to produce people that have that experience of doing things, and athletics does that.”