Brown Dinner honors Darlington faculty, staff

Darlington School honored outstanding faculty and staff members at the annual Brown Faculty Appreciation Dinner, hosted by the Board of Trustees on May 6.
The following faculty and staff members were recognized for their five-year anniversaries: Jennifer Bagby, Justin Bruce, Jennifer Collins, Chuck Flaherty, Kayla Heflin, Allison Holst, Molly Jordan, Brendan Leezer, Kurt Luitwieler, Audrey Mathis, Thad Mathis, Ben McVety, Samantha Rush, Charles Steeves, 5 years; Bebe Zazzaro, John Zazzaro, 10 years; Chris Allen, Annie Camp, Melinda Holmes, Beth Pollard, Chad Woods, 15 years; Angela Pieroni, Kim Tunnell, 20 years; and Denise Evans and Stefan Eady, 25 years.
Retiring faculty members Denise Evans, Jenni Glover, Jan Harrison and Joe Montgomery were celebrated for their service to Darlington.
Beachum Master Teaching Awards were presented to Jess Peer, first-grade teacher, and Tori Brown, kindergarten teaching assistant. They were nominated by faculty and selected by the head of school, the assistant head of school for academic resources, and the division directors. The Beachum Award honors a member of the faculty who has accomplished something exceptional in his or her teaching, devoting time beyond the call of duty to students and to the teaching profession. This accomplishment may be in the form of extraordinary efforts to build student character or in the form of innovative programs. Established in 2004 by Mary (McCamy) Beachum, Robert A. Beachum and Julia Beachum, the Edward N. Beachum Master Teacher Award honors the Darlington alumnus and faculty member.
The George W. Awsumb Faculty Award was presented to Jaclyn Haynes, science teacher. Established anonymously in 1999 by a Darlington alumnus, the Awsumb Award is presented to a faculty member who exemplifies a personal commitment to the education and well-being of the superior and average student alike. This commitment is demonstrated by the unselfish desire of the faculty member to instruct and challenge students in both a professional and enthusiastic manner and by the ability of the faculty member to raise the overall level of education and quality of life at Darlington. The commitment is further demonstrated by the unselfish giving of time and energy to many diverse extracurricular activities and by the ability of the faculty member to empower his or her students with self-confidence and instill in them the desire to learn while not only at Darlington, but also for a lifetime. The award is given in the spirit of George W. Awsumb, Darlington faculty member from 1962-2009, and the recipient is selected by the head of school.
James Douglas Brown Jr. Faculty Awards were presented to Jamie Massey, second-grade teacher; Jennifer Rundles, associate director of Upper School and science teacher; Angela Pieroni, assistant director of Pre-K to 8 and science teacher; Madge (Brown) Crawford, College Guidance Office administrator; and Rebekah Kinney, professional development coordinator. Nominated by colleagues and selected by the head of school, the assistant head of school for academic resources, and the division directors, a Brown Award recipient is one who has served the school well, in a competent and skillful manner, and one who has an interest in and a dedication to his or her work with the school and with the students. Brown Awards are endowed by Mr. and Mrs. James Douglas Brown of Ozark, Ala., in memory of their son, James Douglas Brown Jr.
Betsy and Gordon Neville Faculty Awards were presented to Sam Moss, dean of college guidance; Kathy O'Mara, Upper School art teacher; Tommy Atha, assistant athletic director; Beth (Bagby) Smith, pre-K teacher; Kevin Ivester, middle grades math teacher; Stefan Eady, assistant head of school for academic resources; and Denise Evans, executive assistant to the Student Life Office. Established in January 2021, the Betsy and Gordon Neville Faculty Award is awarded to distinguished members of the Darlington School community who have served the school for 25 years. This award is given in the spirit of Betsy and Gordon Neville, who together served Darlington for 44 years. The Nevilles wholeheartedly believed in the mission of Darlington School and cared for all members of the community. Their years of service reflect the profound dedication, loyalty, and love that they had for Darlington.
Departing faculty and staff were also recognized, including Carrie Caldwell, Gregg Marshall, Ben McVety, Audrey Mathis, Thad Mathis, Chase Miller and Robbie Murdock.