Armuchee High School held their first ever Bridge Day on Thursday, taking over their entire gymnasium for parent-teacher conferences as well as tables with recruiters from regional colleges, multiple branches of the military and high school clubs looking to recruit incoming freshman.
"This is our first Bridge Day," newly hired Principal Joseph Pethel said, "We're very happy with the turnout considering it's our first year doing it."
Pethel’s career in education began during the 2004-2005 school year. He has been an administrator since 2013. Prior to becoming the principal of Coosa Middle School, he was the assistant principal at Armuchee Elementary for two years; he taught at Adairsville Middle School for nine and a half years and served as their assistant principal for three and a half years.
The purpose of Bridge Day is to educate students and their parents about the opportunities ahead for Armuchee's rising students, those who are about to rise to the next grade.
Students start with their homeroom teachers, who review what the next year will bring and see if the student or their parents have any questions about the year ahead.
"When our students, parents and faculty are all on the same page," Pethel says, "it's really amazing to watch the kids shine."
There were presentations by college representatives and academic counselor Jenni Stansell, who discussed what to plan for as a senior. Assistant Principal Michael Branson gave a College 101 presentation.
The decisions made on Bridge Day will impact the student's academic direction, and hopefully provide a ramp into whatever career path is best suited, Pethel said.
"At Armuchee High School, we are building a legacy of excitement for the opportunities that lie ahead," he said.