Rome City Schools' Board of Education named Brant Amerman principal of Anna K. Davie Elementary and Misty Tucker the Career Technical Agriculture Education director for the 2022-2023 school year.
Amerman has been the assistant principal of Elm Street Elementary since 2018, and will assume his new position at Anna K. Davie at the beginning of the school year.
Though Tucker is the associate principal of Rome High School, Superintendent Louis Byars said she had the responsibilities of both roles. Therefore, the board decided to make the CTAE director a full time position where Tucker will manage grants and ensure the program's curriculum follows state guidelines.
Byars added that Rome High received a $300,000 grant for their manufacturing, automotive and culinary arts programs. With multiple grants coming to the high school, the board appointed someone who could submit paperwork to maintain them and apply for new ones, he said.
The board went into closed session at 5:30 p.m. Monday to discuss personnel matters and came back into a public session at 6:47 p.m.
Afterwards, members unanimously voted to appoint Amerman at Anna K. Davie. Two board members, Toni Blanchard and Pascha Burge, disagreed on Tucker's recommendation. However, the vote still passed, 5 to 2.