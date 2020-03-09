At Tuesday’s board meeting, the Rome City Schools Board of Education will get an update on the use of a state security grant.
Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled a plan to set aside $69 million for school security in 2019, and the Georgia General Assembly funded it. Every school received $30,000 to enhance their security.
Local school systems have put in a number of security measures since this grant. Floyd County Schools has started using RAPTOR, which is a visitation management system.
According to RCS head of security Jason Self, no projects using the grant money have been completed. Some of the projects underway are adding cameras, enclosing walkways that separate some buildings, and installing more fences and gates.
Along with the security grant update, Kristen Hall and Hillary Daniel of Rome Middle School will give a review of Black History Month programs. The city school system held at least five programs throughout the month of February with the theme of “Black HERstory.”
The hope was to uplift black women who were an integral part of the Civil Rights Movement. Schools hosted local black women pioneers, like Sundai Stevenson, who is the first black woman to hold a seat on the Rome City Commission.
Hall and Daniel produced the large Black History event at Rome City Auditorium near the end of the month. Students from every city school participated in the program. Both teachers said they felt it important to highlight both past and present black history, which they did by including black sitcoms like Moesha and The Parkers.
Finally, the board will go over ELOST V updates. At the last board meeting, Superintendent Lou Byars revealed that both county and city school systems missed out on a significant amount of ELOST collections due to a refund to an unnamed company. RCS lost $98,000.
“Our actual receipt should have been $601,000,” Chief Operations Manager Tim Williams told the school board at the February meeting. Altogether, local governments and schools lost close to $791,000.
Caucus begins at 4 p.m. in the superintendent’s office at 508 E. Second St. The regular board meeting begins at 5:45 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.