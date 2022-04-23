On Friday the Rome City Schools Board of Education conducted a self assessment and modified next school year’s strategic plan.
The board and a committee consisting of board chair Jill Fisher, board member Pascha Burge and stakeholders previously assessed the board’s performance for the year. The main standards that were unsatisfactory were those involving communication. Then the board proposed an action to introduce an online system to keep the public up to date on upcoming board meetings and items on the agenda.
Additionally, the board amended parts of the system’s strategic plan for the 2022-2023 school year. In years past, the board used test scores to evaluate the system’s performance, but due to a year without testing, there is a lack of data.
This year they used available testing score and feedback from the community, students and staff. Community feedback addressed concerns such as transparent communication from schools and facility maintenance. The highest areas of concern were safety and security, and the quality of teachers.
Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams, who was appointed interim superintendent at the April 12 meetings and took over for Superintendent Louis Byars during the meeting, suggested amendments be made to the strategic plan.
Williams recommended that the school system should also measure performance through tests that can be measured locally. That way, if the state is incapable of testing, there won’t be an absence of data, Williams said.
Moreover, Williams recommended that the board use a local survey rather than the state College and Career Readiness Performance Index to measure workplace satisfaction. Board member Pascha Burge recommended that the survey be created by a third party to avoid any conflict of interest.
The next meeting of the Spring Retreat will be held Saturday, April 22, at 508 E. Second St. in the former board training room from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.