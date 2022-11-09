Moving from appointment to an incumbency, Rome Board of Education member Toni Blanchard said she's renewing her dedication to representing the voices of students, parents and teachers.
"I'm looking forward to continue promoting equity and equality in education," Blanchard said early Wednesday.
Blanchard was appointed to serve on the school board earlier this year when member John Uldrick stepped down. She handily won Tuesday's special election for the seat by taking 52.9% of the vote over three other candidates. She will fill the remainder of Uldrick's term, which expires in 2023.
She's already gone through state-level board training and experienced a few contentious months as the board sought to fill the superintendent position as well as the principal positions at Rome High School and Rome Middle School.
But, first and foremost, Blanchard said she ran on the message of promoting and providing equity and equality in education.
"I want to make sure we knock down the barriers to education that some of our students are having," she said.
Through her position on the board, she wants to assist Rome City Schools students who are facing barriers to education in the form of poverty or housing insecurity. As a parent of a Rome High School senior and a former president of the PTO, she said she feels like the success of each student is the success of the system as a whole and wants to facilitate those achievements.
She also said she wants to be a voice for teachers, who she said have faced a hard few years educating students through the pandemic.
"I'm just one voice, but I am here to listen," Blanchard said. "It truly takes a community of stakeholders -- parents, teachers and the community -- to provide an education."