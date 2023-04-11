The Berry College student newspaper, Campus Carrier, won 14 awards for journalism excellence in the 2023 Georgia College Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The newspaper received the second-place award for general excellence in its division at the annual awards ceremony held Friday at the GCPA Press Institute in Athens.
“I was really proud of the staff and all the hard work they put in this year,” said Katelynn Singleton, a junior from Alpharetta who serves as editor-in-chief of the newspaper. “Our staff pulled together in terms of its work ethic and these awards reflect that dedication.”
The newspaper also placed in other general categories in the Senior B Division. This includes four-year Georgia colleges and universities with enrollments under 8,000.
In general categories the awards included:
• Second place – General Excellence
• First place – Best Campus Community Service, Features
• First place – Best Campus Community Service, Editorial Excellence
• First place – Best Website, Viking Fusion-Campus Carrier
• Second place – Layout and Design Excellence
• Second place – General Advertising Excellence
• Third place – Best Campus Community Service, Sports
Individual awards were decided not by size of institution, but by class year at date of publication: Group I was freshmen & sophomores; Group II was juniors & seniors.
• First Place (Group II) – Best Review – Jose Reyes: “Pattinson or BATtinson: ‘The Batman’ review”
• Second Place (Group I) – Best Photograph, Editorial/Feature – Alora Landing: Dance studio photos
• Third Place (Group I) – Best Sports Story – Mary Harrison: “Unique connections keep campus baseball fans invested in Braves”
• First Place (Group II) – Best Entertainment Feature – Nolan Scoretz: “Duck & Sheep Herding Demonstration”
• Second Place (Group I) – Best Entertainment Feature – Rose Wall, Arielle Fischer, Jose Reyes: “WOOD you believe it? Get to know Berry’s notable trees”
• Third Place (Group II) – Best Entertainment Story – Sydney Kate Watson: “Berry freshman plays epic role in worldwide podcast”
• Second Place(Group I) – Best Editorial or Editorial Series – Sarah Varnadoe: “Berry should offer American Sign Language”
“One of the most important things for the Carrier staff is to serve their fellow students with good coverage of the events and issues that our campus community cares about," said Kevin Kleine, senior lecturer of communication and student publications adviser. “The awards are simply gravy on top.”
The Campus Carrier is published weekly for the students, faculty and staff of Berry College.