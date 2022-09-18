College Media Association and College Broadcasters, Inc. recognized Berry College’s student-run multimedia website, Viking Fusion, and literary magazine, Ramifications, in their respective competitions.
Viking Fusion was nominated for Four-Year TV Station of the Year in CMA’s Pinnacle Awards. Also nominated were stations from the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Northwest Missouri State University, Oregon State University and Tennessee Tech University.
Viking Fusion previously was nominated in this category in 2013 and 2016 and won the award in 2016.
Ramifications was nominated for CMA’s Four-Year Literary Magazine of the Year. Ramifications will compete against publications from New Jersey City University and Oregon State University.
Viking Fusion was also nominated for Best House Ad for “48-Hour Film Challenge.”
CBI’s National Student Production Awards named Viking Fusion a finalist in the Best Website category, the site’s sixth nomination for this award.
In addition, Viking Fusion’s science fiction and romantic comedy series, “Reality Check,” was named a finalist in CBI’s Best General Entertainment Program for its second episode.
Pinnacle winners will be announced during the National College Media Convention in Washington, D.C., next month. CBI will also announce its winners as part of the organization’s annual National Student Electronic Media Convention next month, an event being held this year in Baltimore.