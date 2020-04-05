As colleges navigate school closures due to the coronavirus, professors are working with students through online classes.
While most local colleges have kept their regular grading system, Berry College also is following a nationwide trend where colleges have implemented a pass or fail system.
Provost Mary Boyd said the purpose of offering the choice is to support students.
“Students can elect to converge one or all of their courses,” she said. “Neither of them would factor into a student’s GPA. The reason we did that is that we’re really aware of the different situations students have when they had to return home and continue their work through remote teaching and learning.”
One of the things she acknowledged was that students have varying access to the internet. Some students have broadband, and some might have slower internet service. Also, with many families having to learn and work from home, she pointed out that students could have difficulty getting screen time since they’re likely sharing it with multiple family members.
The reason the college chose to have students opt-in instead of just implementing the new grading system across the entire college has to do with varying student goals.
“Different students may have different career goals,” Boyd said. “For example, for students in education, having a GPA there is very important to be able to teach in the K-12 system. Then we have students who might want to go to graduate school, and they believe it might be in their advantage to stay on the regular grading system.”
Georgia Northwestern Technical College officials said they are trying to be flexible with students who have labs, which require in-person instruction.
“We recognize and understand there are courses which are not conducive for an online learning environment,” said Elizabeth Anderson, the school’s vice president of academic affairs. “We are being flexible and will work with our students in our labs as soon as we have the approval to do so.”
Most courses at the college, however, are being completed online, and she said they are still on a regular grading system.
“For the courses being completed online, our faculty are using normal grading policies as outlined in their course syllabus while adapting assignments as needed to best meet the needs of our students,” Anderson said.
Dawn Tolbert of Shorter University stated the college is also continuing to use a normal grading system and has moved all instruction online.
Georgia Highlands College is part of the University System of Georgia, which means the college will comply with USG’s decision to keep standard letter grades.
“We trust our faculty to teach and grade students effectively. In times of adversity, we should reach higher, not lower,” the USG said in a statement.
"Continuing letter grading for the final few weeks of the semester will allow faculty to assess the performance of students in the same manner as they always have,” it reads.