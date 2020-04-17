Since students at Berry College couldn't gather in person to present their business plans at the SPARK conference, they had to improvise and make presentations online.
As they spoke on how they ran their businesses throughout the year, and which challenges they faced -- it wasn't surprising the additional challenge all of them brought up, the coronavirus.
One student, Isabelle Hill, runs a business called Season’s Harvest. The business provides freshly grown flowers, house plants, and locally grown produce to the Rome community. One obstacle she said she faced was that the entire business was put on hold because students can’t be at Berry’s campus right now.
“This has honestly set us back for the year considering that the Student Enterprises Spring Market was going to be the start of our busy season,” she said. “We were set to have our annual spring plant sale right after that market and that is a bulk of the money we make during this semester.”
The student businesses, according to Berry College’s website, run at the campus store. Right now, Hill said she isn’t sure what’s going to happen because the college hasn’t made a decision on if students will be able to work over the summer.
So far, the campus is closed to students and the public indefinitely, and student work has been suspended.
Other students discussed how they’ve used strategic planning and agility to move forward with their business plans, even in spite of the coronavirus.
J.J. Johnson, who owns Smoothie King on Turner McCall Boulevard was the keynote speaker for the video conference. He spoke about why it is important to stay true to your passion.
“Nobody can define your success,” he said. “I suggest that regardless of if you don’t know your passion, build perseverance, make wise decisions, step out on faith, start that business network, and persevere until you get to where you want. I pray then, your passion will find you.”