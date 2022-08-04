Berry College is one of two winners of the 2022 Peter S. Bryant Marketing and Recruitment Excellence Award, which recognizes programs that have made an impact on campus enrollment.
Among its many accomplishments, Berry grew first-year enrollment by 48% from 2018-21 while also increasing enrollment of students of color by 90%. In addition, the college increased the high school GPA of its incoming classes for three straight years.
The award was given by RNL, leading provider of higher education enrollment management, student success, and fundraising solutions. Three other colleges were honored: Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio, Black Hills State University of South Dakota and Virginia Tech.
"More than ever, institutions need innovation, data-informed strategies, and determination to succeed," said Andrea Gilbert, senior vice president for client engagement at RNL. "We honor not only their hard work and creativity, but their dedication to the mission of their institutions and improving the student experience."
Berry College Vice President for Enrollment Management Andrew Bressette said the award goes to schools that have demonstrated consistent excellence while staying true to their institution's mission.
“Our teams have worked hard over the last few years, Berry has benefited from this hard work and it is nice to have this external validation of our recent efforts,” he said. “In the words of Martha Berry, ‘the pursuit of hard things, difficult things makes us stronger.’ Berry is better because the students who we have enrolled recently will change the world in positive ways for years to come."
Vice President of Marketing and Communications Nancy Rewis said her team continues to strive for excellence and fulfill Martha Berry's vision.
“No matter a student's personal path or career destination, each of our 75+ areas of study equips them with knowledge, skills and habits of mind for success. A special thank you to RNL for acknowledging Berry College for this prestigious reward,” Rewis said.