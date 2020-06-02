The following area students were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Berry College. The Dean's List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Kelsey Allred of Rome, GA
Roger Amaya of Rome, GA
Paul Atwood of Rome, GA
Kailey Bradley of Rome, GA
Taylor Carles of Rome, GA
Claudia Carrillo Valadez of Lindale, GA
Emma Chambers of Mount Berry, GA
Shannon Collins of Rome, GA
Laura Combs of Mount Berry, GA
Stuart Copland of Rome, GA
Andrew Cummings of Rome, GA
Kiana Dale of Rome, GA
Ally Davis of Rome, GA
Chloe Dempsey of Rome, GA
Anna Katherine Drew of Rome, GA
Areeba Farooq of Rome, GA
Julie Gaither of Rome, GA
Daniel George of Rome, GA
Allison Hardwell of Silver Creek, GA
Hannah Hardwell of Silver Creek, GA
Shannon Hindman of Silver Creek, GA
William Hulsey of Rome, GA
Joshua Hurst of Lindale, GA
Levi Johnson of Armuchee, GA
Alice Johnston of Rome, GA
Casey Johnston of Rome, GA
Manpreet Kaur of Rome, GA
Maxwell Kemnitz of Silver Creek, GA
Stephen Kise of Rome, GA
Hannah Lambert of Rome, GA
Hannah McCain of Rome, GA
Luzvella Miranda of Rome, GA
Mark Moran of Rome, GA
Charis Morgan of Rome, GA
Lois Park of Rome, GA
Dilan Patel of Rome, GA
Bronson Pierce of Rome, GA
Trevor Proctor of Lindale, GA
Hannah Register of Mount Berry, GA
Janson Slaughter of Rome, GA
Britt Smith of Rome, GA
Bryson Smith of Rome, GA
Haley Stewart of Rome, GA
Noah Syverson of Rome, GA
Catherine Taylor of Rome, GA
Lauren Tew of Kingston, GA
Morgan Thoem of Rome, GA
Reilly Thomas of Rome, GA
Ansley Thompson of Rome, GA
Gregory Thompson of Rome, GA
Mallory Umberhandt of Rome, GA
James Vick of Armuchee, GA
Benjamin Walker of Kingston, GA
Matthew Wall of Rome, GA
Seaborn Whatley of Rome, GA
Katherine White of Rome, GA
Alexis Williams of Rome, GA
Kyle Williams of Rome, GA
Sarah Wood of Rome, GA
Courtney Woodard of Rome, GA