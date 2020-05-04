Despite the campus being closed to the public and students working from home, the Hackberry Lab open house continues virtually on the lab's website.
Around 80 students participated in the annual lab showcase, many of whom had to work from home.
Over 200 projects were submitted and can be viewed on the lab's website.
Zane Cochran is the director of the program, a creative workspace with all sorts of tools and technologies students can use to make their ideas come to life in the Creative Technologies program. The lab includes a 3D printer, a laser cutter, computers with different programs and other tools.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit Georgia and forced Berry and other schools to switch to remote learning, Cochran, students and staff were faced with the major dilemma of not being able to use the lab.
"This is a program that relies on students having access to physical things and we knew that a lot of our students didn't have their own 3D printers and things like that," Cochran said.
Along with his colleagues in the creative technologies program, the director began putting together "care packages" with materials and tools for students to use. The packages included things like soldering irons, electrical components, filaments and other common tools and materials. Students either picked up the packages on campus or the staff mailed out the packages to students who were already at home.
"Many students had gone away for spring break and didn't return, so even before classes resumed, we had already put together some of these packages and mailed them out," Cochran said.
Many students had to come up with new projects and get creative with the tools they were given and the tools they had lying around their homes.
The open house website includes projects done by students during the beginning of the semester and projects they did at home during the quarantine.
"You can kind of see that technology shift where students had to work under more constraints," Cochran said.
Some projects were even inspired by the pandemic itself.
One student created a "social distancing alarm", which uses a variety of sensors to detect if someone is closer than six feet away from another person.
Other projects included apps, organization units, blankets and other sorts of creative technologies.