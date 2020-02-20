Berry College biochemistry professor Quentin Johnson had never taken part in an African American Read-In before. Nor had he ever rapped in front of an audience.
But there he was, one of 16 Berry students and faculty members who stood on a stage in a Krannert Center ballroom Wednesday night and bared their souls in front of about 70 people in celebration of Black History Month.
“I got an email about the event and thought it’d be interesting,” the African American father of three said before the event started. “I chose to perform J. Cole’s ‘Lost Ones’ piece about absentee fathers to bring awareness to the issue. But it’s not just a black issue, for sure.”
Cole, a rapper and songwriter, had used some explicit words in “Lost Ones” that Johnson either left out or changed to similar-sounding words since his children weren’t the only youngsters in the crowd.
As he broke into song during the rap’s repeated refrain, his wife, Esther Johnson, rocked to the beat as she videotaped him. His 2-month-old son, Quentin Johnson II, enjoyed a bottle of formula.
Fellow participant Vanessa Fowler, a sophomore majoring in communications and psychology, also focused on a sensitive topic: female circumcision.
The last to read during the 90-minute event, the Berry Forensics Union member said she chose Ugandan author Beatrice Lamwaka’s “Missing Letter in the Alphabet” after learning mutilations of young girls are still happening in places like Africa.
“Her prose just stood out to me,” she said. “I had no idea this was still going on, so I wanted to bring awareness to the practice.”
Associate professor of English Tina Bucher kicked off the annual event by reminding the audience of the rich history of African-American writers — starting with the first known black poet, 16-year-old Lucy Terry Prince in 1746.
After listing more well-known writers such as Frederick Douglass, James Baldwin and young adult literature author Walter Dean Myers, Bucher gave a special shout-out to the late Toni Morrison.
“Of all the splendid voices we have today, we lost one of the most important American writers last year with the passing of Toni Morrison,” said Bucher, who is currently teaching a course on the Harlem Renaissance. “Many will point to ‘Song of Solomon’ and ‘Beloved’ when they mention her, but ‘The Bluest Eye’ is not to be missed. It will crush you with its sadness. It will crush you with its beauty.”
Fourth up to read was freshman Sham Spearman. He apologized to the crowd for choosing to read one of his own poems, “Untrained Soldier,” which he described as a sort of “battlefield love story.”
Spearman, 18, said he tends to be drawn to the more romantic side of poetry and even has a 90-page book of poems published on Amazon.com that is a mix of romance and tragedy.
“I’ve gotten a lot of encouragement on my poetry, but I was too shy to read any of it out loud in high school,” the creative writing major said. “I’m glad I get this opportunity tonight.”