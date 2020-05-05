As the concerns for mitigating the spread of the new coronavirus, Berry College remains closed to the public until May 17 and prepares to do the summer semester online.
According to Chris Kozelle, the director of public relations at Berry, the college administration will be discussing when they plan to reopen the campus to the public. Kozelle said an announcement about future access will be made on May 11.
With spring semester coming to a close, the college has decided not to do in-person classes for their summer session, opting to continue remote learning.
"We do have some students who will be on campus for work and at some point, we need to determine when staff and faculty can come back on campus," Kozelle said.
The college has had some students come on campus during the last few weeks to pack up their dorms and move out, but the process is controlled and follows the social distancing guidelines.
Kozelle said that the Governor Honor's program, usually attended by high school students in the summer, has been canceled for the first time in the program's history.
Along with the governor's honors program, Berry's summer camps, usually attended by kids of all ages in the surrounding areas, have been canceled due to the pandemic.
Kozelle said that they continue to receive calls from the public regarding reopening and said they are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation to figure out when they feel it will be safe to reopen the campus back to the public.