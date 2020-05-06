As the concerns for mitigating the spread of the new coronavirus continue, Berry College remains closed to the public until at least June 1 and prepares to conduct its summer semester online.
"We plan to open in the fall with our regular schedule of on-campus classes, but we continue to monitor the situation and plan for a variety of scenarios. Faculty and staff will start returning to campus in a phased approach beginning May 18," Kozelle said in a statement.
The campus remains closed to the general public through June 1, Kozelle said.
"The first block of summer classes are online, with the hope that the second half of summer classes will be on campus and online," Kozelle said. "Our top priority continues to be the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff."
The college has had some students come on campus during the last few weeks to pack up their dorms and move out, but the process is controlled and follows the social distancing guidelines.
“We do have some students who will be on campus for work and at some point, we need to determine when staff and faculty can come back on campus,” Kozelle said.
Kozelle said that the Governor’s Honors Program, usually attended by high school students in the summer, has been canceled for the first time in the program’s history.
A decision about Berry's summer camps has not been made.
Kozelle said they continue to receive calls from the public regarding reopening and they are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation to figure out when they feel it will be safe to reopen the campus back to the public.