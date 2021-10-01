Berry College receives $750,000 grant for STEM scholarships

Berry College has been awarded a $750,000 grant to assist low-income, academically talented students in mathematics/computer science, physics, biology, biochemistry and chemistry.
The LEGION S-STEM Track One project coordinators at Berry will select 21 undergraduates to receive scholarships over the course of six years.
The program will make use of modern educational methods to increase success and features a summer bridge course for incoming freshmen and consistent use of active, student-centered teaching methods.
“The main goal of this program is to enable low-income, talented domestic students to pursue successful careers in promising STEM fields,” said Assistant Provost for Faculty Development Casey Dexter.
LEGION plans to share its program findings with other small, liberal-arts colleges. The National Science Foundation S-STEM program emphasizes the importance of recruiting students to science and engineering, mentoring and supporting students through degree completion and helping to ensure career placement in STEM programs.