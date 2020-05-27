Berry College will open its campus to the public for recreation beginning June 13 on weekends only.
The campus will be accessible to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for outdoor recreation -- hiking, biking, running, etc. Buildings will not be open. Photo sessions cannot be accommodated at this time.
For the health and safety of the Berry community, the campus will remain closed to the public Monday through Friday. College officials will continue to monitor local, state and campus conditions and will provide updates as needed.
Check www.berry.edu/student-life/life-on-campus/health-center/updates/faq for more information.