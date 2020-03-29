The Berry College Forensics Union recently brought home their 26th consecutive state championship win.
Berry students competed in nine events at the 2020 state tournament in February, winning a total of 37 individual awards.
Dacula native Ben Allee, an art and communication major, and Colton Wilson, an education major from Lebanon, Tennessee, qualified to represent Berry and the state of Georgia at the Interstate Oratory Contest, a national persuasive speaking competition, in April.
Additional award winners include Erika Becerra, Rachel Siler, Nadia Clinkscales, Zoe Robinson, Morgan Thoem, Madison Capeling, Vanessa Fowler, Kandra Martin, Kalista Shields, Gene McCoy, Shelby Newland, Oscar Resendiz Chavez, Zoe Robinson and Eugenia Barboza.