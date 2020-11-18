College Broadcasters, Inc. recently recognized Berry College’s student-run multimedia website, Viking Fusion, in the CBI 2020 National Student Production Awards.
Viking Fusion, a student-run multimedia website, placed second for Best Website and third for Best Social Media Presence in the CBI 2020 National Student Production competition. There were over 1,000 entries from across the country for this year’s competition. CBI announced the winners in a virtual ceremony on Oct. 30 at the 2020 CBI National Student Electronic Media Convention.
This is Viking Fusion’s first website recognition since its update in 2018, and Viking Fusion’s first social media recognition. Zoe Robinson, Viking Fusion executive director and junior Filmmaking and Creative Tech major from Cumming, praised the Viking Fusion team for its hard work.
“I am super excited about how high we placed in this competition,” Robinson said. “We were able to outperform many other large programs which goes to show how talented and hardworking our team is.”