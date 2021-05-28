Berry College has purchased the old Sunrise Inn & Suites motel adjacent to Oak Hill & The Martha Berry Museum. The collage plans to completely renovate and refurbish it as a new housing complex for upper-level students. Oak Hill Residences will be the new name.
“This gives us an opportunity to increase our housing options for senior and junior students and provides flexibility for the campus as we continue to see increased interest in the college,” said Berry President Steve Briggs in a press release. The addition will help ease the pressure in residence halls as Berry welcomes a record Fall 2021 freshmen class.
“The bones of this property are good and its location next to Oak Hill is important to us as we seek to improve the community and continue our investment in the Rome area," Briggs said. "We are pleased to join the cooperative effort to enhance the Martha Berry corridor."
Renovations are expected to be complete in time to open for the fall semester. The Oak Hill Residences will have gated access and Berry Police will patrol the complex.
Renovation work is being designed by Rome-based CEVIAN Design Lab, which created the award-winning Bell Recital Hall at Ford Auditorium, Sisters Theatre and other high-end projects in Floyd County. Berry is partnering with Brasfield & Gorrie to manage the construction.
Oak Hill Residences will house 80 students, both male and female, in 2-person units that each include a private bathroom. The living space - larger than traditional, double dorm rooms - will have a streamlined, contemporary style. Resident assistants and a professional staff member will also reside in the community.
Students will have the feel of off-campus living with the safety and amenities of on-campus.