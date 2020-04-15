Elaina Beeman and Alvin Jackson were named to serve on the A.D. Black Scholarship committee at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The scholarship is meant to help students in need from the Rome and Floyd County area who want to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology.
It’s named for A.D. Black, who was the first student from the area to attend Georgia Tech.
Beeman said she feels it is especially important to make sure the scholarship is awarded this year, as the coronavirus pandemic is hitting families hard.
“People are barely making ends meet right now,” she said. “In times like these, just to be able to say ‘I’m a Georgia Tech scholar,’ and they know they’re going to have the financial assistance, it’s a phenomenal opportunity.”
Black was a philanthropist to Rome and Georgia Tech. He served on the 1922 Greater Georgia Tech Campaign at the college. And Black remained connected to Georgia Tech his whole life, attending the school’s 50th anniversary as the representative for the class of 1893.
He graduated from the college in 1893 with a Master of Engineering degree back when it was named the Georgia School of Technology. He is buried at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said two students, Brianna Cadle and Kenta Davis, split around $4,000 for the A.D. Black Scholarship last year.
In other action, Byars told the board that ELOST collections exceeded anticipated expectations.
However, he did point out that the monthly check represents February’s sales taxes — and the impact of the economic downturn the coronavirus has had on the city is expected to hit later.
ELOST collections came in at $506,296. So far, the city schools have collected over $200,000 more than what they have anticipated. Byars said they should have enough to pay back bonds issued for construction of the Rome College and Career Academy.