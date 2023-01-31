Model High School is hosting a fundraiser Friday to help raise money for three students who were diagnosed with cancer last semester, within weeks of each other.
Students and faculty have organized "Bad hair for a good cause" -- MHS teacher Robbie Murdock has volunteered to get his long hair cut as part of the fundraiser and the style will be determined by voting through donations for the students and their families.
"Their options are a mullet, a spiked mohawk or completely bald," Murdock said on Monday. "I will get this haircut during school and live stream it to other classes."
The intent is to keep it lighthearted and fun, but there's a serious side to the event. The pressure the illness has placed on the students and their families has been intense, he said, and the school really wanted to do something to show support.
"They have to go to Atlanta for treatment, so there's been a lot of logistical issues," he said. "Especially if they have other school-age kids, so one parent has to stay and one has to go to Atlanta."
Murdock's hair will be cut by Lisa Cook, of Lisa's Hair Salon on Calhoun Road in Shannon.
"Lisa was recommended to me by a bunch of people," Murdock said. "She's known for giving veterans free haircuts on Veterans Day, so we're so thrilled she agreed to volunteer her time."
Cook said she was happy to help, and expressed support for the students and the community that has rallied behind these families.
"It's been amazing to see the community really get behind this," Murdock said. "The outpouring of support has been amazing."