As Shorter University students, faculty and staff gathered for awards day, they celebrated Shorter as a dynamic community committed to the pursuit of Christ-honoring excellence.
Student Awards of Distinction
The program included the presentation of awards of distinctions to seniors who have excelled in their academic studies and earned top honors in each academic discipline.
Heath Hooper, Dean of the Robert H. Ledbetter College of Business, presented awards to the following seniors:
- Madison Sprosty, of Savannah, Accounting Award
- Joshua Hayes, of Cumming, Computer Information Systems Award
- Katie Patrick, of Ooltewah, Tenn., General Business Award
- Nicholas Hernandez, of Bogota, Colombia, Management Award
- Zyaire Horey, of Stockbridge, Marketing Award
- Charles Collings, of Jacksonville, Fla., Sport Management Award
Dana King, Dean of the School of Education, presented awards to the following seniors:
- Hannah Thompson, of Summerville, Elementary Education Award
- Nolan Reece, of Calhoun, History Education Award
- Dicie Waters, of Rome, Middle Grades Education Award
- Grace Narrell, of Union Grove, Ala., Special Education General Curriculum/Elementary Education Award
Tara Warfield, Dean of the School of Fine and Performing Arts, presented awards to the following seniors:
- Ryan Baker, of Covington, Music Education Award
- Timothy Thomas, of Marietta, Music and Worship Leadership Award
- Jared Ivey, of Macon, Musical Theatre Award
- Caleb Ramirez, of Peachtree City, Piano Performance and Pedagogy Award
- Isabella DiMauro, of Acworth, Theatre Award
- Dayela Lima, of Marietta, Voice Award
- Roxanne Johnston, Dean of the Ben and Ollie Brady School of Nursing, presented the Nursing Award to Victoria Ergle, of Woodstock.
Clint Helms, Dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, presented awards to the following students:
- Alexandra Walker, of Owens Cross Roads, Ala., Biochemistry Award
- Chloe Gray, of Ringgold, Biology Award
- Jackson Wheatley, of Matthews, N.C., Chemistry Award
- Chip Williams, of Winterville, Ecology and Field Biology Award
- Kelly Vernon, of Roswell, Mathematics Award
- Earl Kellett, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, presented awards to the following students:
- Porter Johnson, of Dalton, Christian Studies Award
- Maverick Beaudreau, of Winston, Communication Studies Award
- Raegan Ashley, of Fort Payne, Ala., Criminal Justice Award
- Emalyn Sharp, of Taylorsville, and Tayla Vannelli, of Fargo, N.D., English Award
- Luke Wright, of Calhoun, History Award
- Kelly Vernon, of Roswell, Honors Academy Award
- Eva Cruz, of Gadsden, Ala., Human Services Award
- Rin Richardson, of Panama City Beach, Fla., Interdisciplinary Studies Award
- Eva Cruz, of Gadsden, Ala., Liberal Arts Award
- Samantha Spangler, of Rockmart, Political Science Award
- Grace Willingham, of Dallas, Psychology Award
Honoring Faculty Excellence
The program also included presentation of Shorter’s annual faculty awards.
- Daniel Clayton, Associate Professor of Chemistry, received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. This award recognizes the outstanding contributions to teaching and leadership of a senior faculty member.
- Michael Ross, Chair of the Department of Sport Management and Assistant Professor of Sport Management, was presented with the 2022 Vulcan Materials Award for Teaching Excellence and Academic Leadership.
- Kris Douglass, Assistant Professor of Nursing, was also honored during the ceremony as she received the Hawkeye Faculty Award.
- Brenda Long, Human Resources Manager, was recognized as Shorter University’s 2022 Staff Member of the Year. Mrs. Long is well known for showing care and compassion as she interacts with Shorter employees and students.
Awards Day also included recognition of faculty and staff members for 5, 10, and even 35 years of service.
Marcia Slade, Assistant Director of Financial Aid, was recognized for 35 years of service.
Recognized for 10 years of service were Director of Corporate Development Tracey Brock, Associate Professor of Nursing Kris Douglass, Associate Professor of Christian Studies Randy Douglass, Associate Professor of Chemistry Bert Exsted, Assistant Professor of English Jill Goad, Dean of the Ledbetter College of Business and Associate Professor of Sport Management Heath Hooper, Professor of Christian Studies Donald Martin, and Assistant Professor of Psychology Andrea Stiles
Recognized for five years of service were Assistant Professor of Biology Veronica Allen; Associate Professor of Chemistry Daniel Clayton; Associate Professor of Communication Studies Katherine Dudley; Assistant Professor of Art Margie Monde, and Chemistry Lab Coordinator and Instructor Bobby Timms.