At most school board meetings when the financial officer announces collections from the Education Local Options Sales Tax, superintendents encourage meeting attendees to shop local.
That encouragement is because the one cent tax comes strictly from local dollars and it’s used to pay for new school buildings, computers and school vehicles.
As small local businesses see a sharp decline in sales because of social distancing due to coronavirus concerns, the ELOST collections are expected to go down.
“Once the referendum is approved … by the voters, we have the authority to issue bonds based on that,” said Greg Studdard, who oversees finance for Floyd County Schools. Bonds are sort of like a loan and the ELOST collections taken in every month are used to pay back those bonds with interest.
To pay back the bonds, Studdard said the school system needs to collect anywhere from $600,000 to $650,000 a month in ELOST funds. Otherwise, they’ll have to use their general fund to pay it back.
For the past ten months, the Floyd County school system has been able to collect about $800,000 a month through ELOST. However, with recent news Studdard expects it to go down.
“Any business or event that collects tax that’s currently shut down or seeing a drop in its business will directly correlate to how much we get,” he said.
A number of local restaurants have closed their doors and on Thursday, Cave Spring, Rome and Floyd County jointly decided to limit restaurants to curbside and takeout only.
“I hope that once this goes by, it may just be a three month kind of downward spiral for (ELOST) now. But I don’t know that anyone can say how this is all going to turn out right now.”
Rome City School Superintendent Lou Byars said grocery stores might be the saving grace.
“You’ve got the converse to that being that the grocery stores have high volume,” he said. “You would think over time all of that will even out and if it doesn’t we’ll adjust.”
There’s enough money in the county school system's general fund this year to keep the system afloat for a few months. However, he isn’t sure what’s to come of next year if the coronavirus related events lead to a recession.
“With the recession ten years ago, (the state) did cut education funding. We just don’t know,” he said. The Georgia General Assembly has suspended its regular session so there's no firm date at this point when the state’s education budget could be passed.
Byars said he honestly hasn’t thought much about the revenue of school systems during the pandemic since he’s focused on mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.
“During this crisis we are focusing on protecting our community and we will address this when the time comes,” Byars said.