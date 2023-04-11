Coach Lamar Clark and Assistant Coach Sarah Main pose with the Armuchee Winterguard team at the McKenzie Arena where they won a silver medal April 1.
An inside shot of the Winterguard competition in the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga on April 1 shows all the teams lined up.
The Armuchee Winterguard team stands in front of the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga where they won a silver medal at the Southern Association for the Performance Arts competition.
The Armuchee Winterguard, consisting of 17 students from ninth through 12th grades, won a silver medal at the Southern Association for the Performance Arts in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Their 2023 production, titled “The Reason,” had the Armuchee group placing in the top five all season before climbing to their second place finish at the championships.
“We won gold last year in the novice class and this year were able to medal in a higher classification with a very young team,” Coach Lamar Clark said.
According to Clark, the Scholastic Regional A class is a much more competitive class, with 43 groups.
“Armuchee is a pretty small school compared to some of the giant high schools in Cobb County,” Clark said. “But this is a special group of girls.”
Clark expects next year’s varsity team to be competing at a very high level in the scholastic class in 2024.
“Expectations next year are going to be high but we have a lot of girls coming back so we’re very excited,” Winterguard coach Clark said.
