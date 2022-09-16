This August 2022 file photo shows, Armuchee Primary School students and CARE Bear, a brand new mascot that embodies the school’s PBIS expectations to Come ready, Act responsibly, Respect others, Everyday.
Armuchee Primary School was named as one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022 on Friday, an honor based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”
With its 39th cohort, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for -- and attaining -- exemplary achievement.
“This is such a testimony to the hard work of our teachers, administrators, students, parents, and their community. Go Indians,” said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White.
National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.
“Being recognized as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School is an honor that affirms the extraordinary efforts of our teachers, staff, and students to build the foundation for a tribe of lifelong learners,” said Principal Carrie Graves. “This nomination came last February when we were still Glenwood Primary School. While our building closed and our name changed, this award reiterates the fact that a school is so much more than a building. Our school is the people who make it special -- our teachers, staff, and students.”