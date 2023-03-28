Armuchee, Model high school seniors named 2023 Georgia Scholars

Matthew Campbell (AHS), Emma Couch (MHS), and Jack Robinson (MHS), are 2023 Georgia Scholars.

 Floyd County Schools
