Armuchee High School students participated in the Georgia Center for Civic Engagement’s mock United Nations event this week. The assembly brings together students representing the different countries of the world.
Prior to the event students worked in teams to select a country, write a resolution, and prepare a defense of their resolution. Participants had to be prepared to deliver a speech and answer questions posed by other students.
♦ Abigail and Emma Reed representing South Sudan, argued for money to be awarded to their country for the construction of wells.
♦ Iran’s representatives Isaac Tucker and Rylan Weaver passed out origami tulips to all of the delegates to raise awareness about the women of Iran as they prepared to request UN peacekeepers to mediate between the protesters and the Iranian government.
♦ Armuchee’s final nation, China, represented by Emalee Collins, Benjamin Cranford and Ryan Strickland, demanded compensation from the United States for damaged property.
Over the course of the three day event diplomacy won out as the security council narrowly avoided war between world superpowers and representatives raised awareness about geopolitical issues.
Armuchee’s China delegation was awarded Best Nation in recognition for their outstanding arguments, negotiations, and overall involvement in the success of the event. Emalee Collins received the distinction of Best Delegate for her individual performance and dedication to the persona of a representative of China.
The students were aided by a generous donation from the Armuchee Ruritans. The students and their sponsor, Mary Beth Broxterman, wish to express their gratitude for this gift.