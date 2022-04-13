Armuchee High School's winter guard team won the gold at the Southern Association for Performance Arts championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
AHS Winter Guard was in the middle of the pack for most of the season, winter guard coach Lamar Clark said. Despite half of the team being composed of new members, he said he knew they would win a medal. However, first place did surprise them.
He added that it can be difficult competing against schools with thousands of students and lots of resources at their disposal while AHS has only about 500 students.
"It was a shock to us that we won gold. ... Half of the team has never spun before," Clark said. He reflected on the challenge of getting every member caught up, but said in the end their hard work triumphed over the challenges stacked against them.
"I've been in the art form for 30 years," he said. "I've always said if the kid has passion and focus for it, even though their technique is not great in the beginning, you can be successful."
"They can be their worst critic," Clark added. "They're always hard on themselves to push to do better, and they were really concerned that they had not had a great performance."
But as the announcer reported the results, Clark said, "One by one, the other groups were called out and the score just kept getting higher."
With each team called, AHS members' anticipation built -- until they was called last. At that point their excitement bubbled over.
They placed first in both their division and as a group overall. At this competition, the group scored the highest number of points in their total season.
"What really made them stand out was their ability to bring the show to life with their smiles. Their movement was very professional and they appeared very confident in their performance," Clark said.
The team performed their show "Love is a Compass," in which they explore space and time through ballet style movements while incorporating dance equipment such as flags, rifles and sabers. AHS also had a customized floor, flags, costumes and props for their show.
"It's a little more theatrical nowadays. ... Sometimes it can even look like you're watching a Broadway show," Clark said.