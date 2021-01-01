The next phase of Armuchee High School renovations will be going into effect in the summer of 2021, with a brand new roof.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said the roof is about as old as the building itself, which is about 40 years old.
"They're going to be taking the roof all the way down," he said. "In addition to that, we'll be replacing the heating and air conditioning units. This is all part of the modernization project at Armuchee High School."
The roof replacement is part of an education, local option sales tax funded project, which will be about $3.2 million for the roof alone. The total renovation and modernization project will cost about $35 million.
"We're going to be doing more to Armuchee High School," White said. "New flooring, ceiling tiles, paint, all the things to make it look good and really modernize the whole building."
However, if the FCS Board of Education votes to close Glenwood Primary School on Monday, there will be a need for additional construction and projects for both the high school as well as Armuchee Elementary School. According to White, if Glenwood closes, they'll be shifting the seventh grade to the high school and move them into the former Ninth Grade Academy building.
If this happens, they'll have to add new restrooms to the building during the summer of 2022, which is when they plan to start the final phase and modernization of the school.
"There will be other construction projects to go with that move... if we close Glenwood, the pre-k, kindergarten, first and second grades will move to Armuchee Elementary School and we'll need to find a way to get the cars off Highway 27 and get them on the campus," White said. "So we're going to have to have an area for cars to park as they get ready to pick up their children."
However, this is all contingent on whether or not the board votes to close Glenwood on Monday.