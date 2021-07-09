Students returning to Armuchee High School next year will be coming back to the same building with a brand new look.
Carroll Daniel construction has been renovating the exterior of the building as part of the modernization project. Right now, they're working on matching the new gym's brick exterior, as well as expanding the canopies and adding cupolas to make the building overall more eye-catching.
"They just finished the brick veneer on that this week and took down the scaffloding," Floyd County Schools Facilities Manager Jack Gardner said.
Gardner has been overseeing the Armuchee modernization project, which includes a new roof and a complete renovation of the exterior and interior.
Originally, it was a $25 million education local option sales tax project, according to Superintendent Glenn White, but over time, with increasing inflation costs and special grants from the CARES and American Rescue Plan Acts, the school board has boosted the budget to $31 million.
Since FCS has more high school classrooms available across the school system, the Georgia Department of Education said they can't help with any reimbursements for a new Armuchee building. So the board decided to do a complete overhaul and renovation of the building instead.
"They just did the concrete pour (Friday), but they were only able to do one pour because of the heavy rain," Gardner said. "We tore down the old sign on Highway 27 and the brick and block masons started doing the block work for the new sign."
The exterior work is expected to be finished before the school year starts, as well as the new paint inside the building.
Eventually, they will begin renovating the interior of the building and do a "ceiling up" renovation, meaning everything between the ceiling and the bottom of the new roof will be replaced.
"We'll have all new lighting, burglar alarms, fire alarms, sprinkler system, intercom system, we'll update all the cabling," Gardner said. "There's about 40 years worth of equipment and stuff in there."
The interior modernization will also include a new backup emergency generator, heating and air conditioning system replacement and eventually renovating the auditorium.
That interior modernization is estimated to be complete by the end of the summer 2022.
Since the building will be in use during the school year, most of the construction will be done after school and overnight.
"Anytime the students are out of school, like winter break, they'll work during the day, but during the summer, we're asking the contractors to add more workers so that we'll have two shifts working on the school," Gardner said.