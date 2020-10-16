Armuchee High and Model High lead area in ACT scores, Pepperell High among top ten

ACT scores for the Floyd County Schools graduating class of 2020 were competitive with the state and national averages in a report released by ACT.
According to information on the ACT website, "the ACT test is the nation’s most popular college entrance exam accepted and valued by all universities and colleges in the United States. The ACT is based on what students learn in high school and provides personalized information about their strengths for education and career planning."
In recent years, more FCS high school juniors and seniors have been taking the ACT than the SAT, which some consider the "gold standard" in determining a school's success in preparing students for post-secondary education opportunities. Thus, the ACT has been growing in popularity and importance.
“I am always glad to see Georgia students succeeding, but there’s something special about the class of 2020’s accomplishments,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These students, who saw their senior year come to an abrupt halt due to a global pandemic, have now outscored their peers across the nation on both the SAT and ACT. To say I’m proud of them would be an understatement. Georgia continues to exceed expectations on state and national metrics and shows that you don’t have to be all about the test to provide a first-class education. That’s thanks to the teachers and students doing the work each day on the classroom level.”
Overall, Georgia ranked 21st in the nation on the ACT. The 2020 FCS ACT average composite score of 20.6 is the same as the national average and slightly below the state average.
Armuchee High School and Model High School both posted an average composite score of 21.2, which ties them for the highest ACT score in our area. Pepperell High School posted an average composite score of 20.2 for the tenth highest score in the Northwest Georgia area.