When Armuchee Elementary School begins the new year with new students from Glenwood Primary School, a new driveway will greet both returning and first-time students at the school.
"They're dealing with a soft spot due to the weather right now, but the gravel is down and concrete is poured," said Floyd County Schools Facilities Manager John Worsham.
On Thursday, Floyd County Public Works crews will be doing the binder for the gravel and concrete, and if time permits, they'll begin the top coat.
With over 100 vehicles expected to be added to the car rider traffic at the school, Superintendent Glenn White wanted to extend the driveway to ensure safety for the students and parents during drop off.
In addition, school board members and Floyd County Commissioners approved RedSpeed cameras to be installed near the school to alleviate some of the speeding that often occurs on U.S. 27.
White said there has to be a 30 day warning period for people in the area before they begin issuing tickets. The superintendent estimates that they should begin issuing tickets by October.
The speed limit in that school zone is 45 miles per hour. The speed cameras are supposed to ticket anyone going at least 14 miles over the speed limit from an hour before school starts to an hour after school releases.
The cameras will only be active on school days, not on holidays or during the summer.
The initial speeding fine would be $75 after a warning; any subsequent fine would be $125. About 65% of the fines would go to Floyd County police and 35% would go to RedSpeed.
The school system has also sent a request to the Georgia Department of Transportation to extend the turning lane going into Armuchee by about 500 feet. White said the state has added it to the project list and they should begin working on it next year.