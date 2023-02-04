Armuchee area sixth grade student wins FCS 2023 Gifted Oratorical Contest

First place winner, Armuchee Elementary sixth grader, Ellia McClain, second place winner, Pepperell Middle fifth-grader Jonny Croghan, and third place winner Aubrey Murray, Coosa Middle fifth-grader pose with Floyd County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Glenn White.

 Floyd County Schools
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In