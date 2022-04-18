The principal and assistant principal at Anna K. Davie Elementary School won’t be back for the new school year in the fall
Rome City Schools Board of Education Chair Jill Fisher made the announcement at Monday’s called meeting.
Principal Felisha Jackson will be transferring to the position of central office coordinator for the 2022-2023 school year. The transfer will be effective July 1.
Additionally, Assistant Principal Lorraine Reeves is resigning, effective at the end of the school year on May 31.
Both positions will be posted on the candidate search website Teach Georgia, and will be filled by the start of the next school year.
The board was in public session for about a minute before moving into a closed session from 5:31 p.m. until 7:13 p.m.
After closed session, Superintendent Lou Byars made two brief announcements. The board will meet with the finance committee on May 18 to discuss the school system’s budget, he said, and on Thursday there will be an ELOST committee meeting.
A proposed extension of the 1-cent education local option sales tax, through March 31, 2029, is on the May 24 election ballot. The current levy expires on March 31, 2024.
The board announced last week it will fit construction of a new middle school into their current five year plan. However, a large portion of funding for the new building will have to come from the new ELOST collection, Byars said.