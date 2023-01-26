Allison Watson

Allison Watson was recently awarded the first annual Floyd County Schools Media Specialist of the Year award. Pictured are FCS chief academic officer John Parker, FCS instructional technology specialist Janie Shiflett, PPS media specialist Allison Watson, FCS Director of Instructional Technology Celena Arrington, PPS principal Brig Larry, PPS assistant principal John Kapustay.

 Floyd County Schools
