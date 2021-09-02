Due the number of students/faculty testing positive for COVID-19 during a seven-day period, all Rome City Schools will move into phase two of the system’s COVID-19 three-phase plan.
The entire district of Rome City Schools will be in phase two and will begin September 7 on the flexible learning day.
During phase two, all faculty, staff and students on this campus will follow the following protocol:
Phase Two:
-All faculty, staff and students will be required to wear masks indoors, and on RCS school buses.
-Students will eat ALL meals in the classroom.
-All visitors will be restricted from the school’s campus.
All Rome City Schools campuses will remain in phase two of the plan for a minimum of two weeks. The system will communicate with parents, students, faculty, and staff when schools can transition back to Phase One of the COVID-19 Plan.
Rome City Schools is also hosting a vaccination event at the Rome City Schools College and Career Academy this Friday, Sept. 3. This event is open to the public and will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The system is also making the vaccine available during the Rome vs Cherokee High School football game this Friday night, Sept. 3. Vaccines are not required but are strongly recommended.
Masks are strongly recommended for outdoor events but are not required. Masks are also required on all RCS school buses.
RCS will continue to evaluate updates and provided guidance.