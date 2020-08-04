During the 2019-20 school year, 85 Darlington students earned the designation of AP Scholar by The College Board in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement Program (AP) Exams.
"Darlington is extremely pleased and proud to have such a great number of AP Scholars in an unprecedented school year where our AP students were not actually able to complete their AP courses in person with their teachers,” said Sam Moss (‘63), dean of college guidance. “We are a relatively small school with a senior class of only 115 students and these numbers reflect very highly on our academic program and preparation for college, especially considering 100% of students taking AP classes also take the exams."
The College Board’s AP Program offers students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school, and to receive college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams. Students took AP Exams in May 2020 after completing challenging college-level courses at their high schools. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on the student’s performance on AP Exams.
At Darlington, four students qualified for the National AP Scholar Award by earning an average grade of 4 or higher on a 5-point scale on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. These students are Yunhao Cao, Frances I. Fields, Zijian Gao, and Zheng Yin.
Twenty-three students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are Kasey N. Barnett, Abigail M. Burris, Yunhao Cao, Yihan Cui, Yuheng Ding, Caroline M. Dingler, Frances I. Fields, Riccardo Frisiani, Zijian Gao, Yicheng Guo, Ena C. Hill, Angelina A. Laramie,Jalyn M. Massey, Eli L. Mayes, Jonathan Murphy, Rhema Onyia, Sharon Sun, Yizhe Wang, Elizabeth R. Warden, Steven Yan, Zheng Yin, Yi Yuan, and Beining Zhu.
Twelve students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are Lauren A. Botwinik, Trang Dang, Teagan M. Martin, Cappie H. May, Huy M. Nguyen, Rushabh T. Patel, Robert L. Pearson, Oluwasiji O. Soetan, Ziyi Yang, Bojun Zhang, Yiwen Zhang, and Sihan Zhao.
Fifty-one students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Examinations, with grades of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are Carter M. Anderson, Alexander D. Austin, Caleb J. Baldwin, Eli V. Baldwin, Leigh C. Barnes, Sarah A. Barngrover, Daria A. Black, Madeline E. Bradshaw, Molly G. Brewer, Cooper E. Cates, Ashanti J. Cobb, Elsa Q. Corbin,Isabella P. Cox, Henry N. Crawford, Tysen R. Dougherty, Weizhe Feng, Stuart Gakio, Leslie G. Garlinghouse, Yiran Li, Xiang Lian, Brock C. Lignell, Haobo Luo, Veeka Malanchuk, Joseph F. Manning, Carl L. McDurmon, Radha R. Miniyar, Katherine W. Monroe, Kobe C. Nadu, Weerin Ngochanthra, Anish B. Patel, Sia A. Patel, Alec S. Patterson, Chandler J. Pittman, Nicholas F. Powell, Emily G. Prusakowski, Tate L. Roberts, Knox W. Sirmans, Elissa D. Smith, Sophie A. Stepp, John L. Todd, Long Truong, Sarah F. Tunnell, Zane A. Walters,Qinbo R. Wang, Hampton A. Watkins, Grace H. Watters, Ivy C. Watters, Dawson S. Williams, Ashlyn B. Woods, Yutong Wu, and Austin Yearout.