Five members of Boy Scout Troop 34 received the highest honor a youth can get in scouting: their Eagle Scout badge.
A ceremony Saturday at Lock & Dam Park culminated years of work for the five young men -- Blake Galenzoski, Dalton Edwards, Gabe Shepherd, Hunter Irvine and Mason Edwards.
Troop leader Jim Morris said the Eagle badge is the embodiment of Scouting's best effort.
* Galenzoki's Eagle project involved construction of a trail bridge at Lock & Dam Park;
* Dalton Edwards built a trial information kiosk on Jackson Hill;
* Mason Edwards built three benches at the Mercy Care Center;
* Irvine built some raised flower beds; and
* Shepherd built three benches at the trails at Garrard Park.