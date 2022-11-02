Twenty-two of Floyd County Schools’ top students were selected to advance in the Governor's Honors Program selection process.
The four-week summer instructional program is designed to provide intellectually gifted and artistically talented high school students with challenging and enriching educational opportunities not usually available during the regular school year.
These 22 sophomores and juniors will complete the state level online application for the opportunity to be selected as a semifinalist and represent FCS in the in-person GHP interviews to be held in late February:
Armuchee High School
* Benjamin Cranford, 11th, Mathematics
* Marissa Kimple, 11th, Science (Chemistry)
* Elan Mcclain, 10th, Mathematics
* Kaylee Nichols, 11th, Science (Biology)
* Grayson Perry, 11th, Communicative Arts
* Ryan Strickland, 11th, Mathematics
* Riley Sutton, 11th, Communicative Arts
* Issac Tucker, 10th, Social Studies
* Ivey Whitaker, 11th, Communicative Arts
Coosa High School
* Braxton Garner, 10th, Science (Biology)
* Jeremy Pearson, 11th, Dance
* Kaleigh Pickard, 11th, Agriculture Research, Biotechnology, and Science
* Emily Escutia, 11th, Music (Woodwinds: Clarinet)
* Sarah Gee, 11th, Music (Woodwinds: Flute)
* Gracie Hutcheson, 11th, Music (Voice: Soprano)
* Samuel Sandoval-Reyes, 10th, Music (Woodwinds: Clarinet)
Alternates
* Alexander Jessie, Model High, 10th, Science (Biology)
* Thomas Patterson, Model High, 10th, Science (Biology)
* Sara Grace Abernathy, Model High, 10th, Communicative Arts
GHP will take place on the campus of Georgia Southern University this summer.
The program is fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly, so there is no charge for students to attend. For four weeks, students spend the morning in their major area of nomination and the afternoons in another area of their choice. Evenings are filled with seminars, activities, concerts, and performances.