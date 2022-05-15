Two Rome City Schools special education students used their own voices for the first time on Friday, with gifts from the CEO of Forbes AAC.
Clayton Smeltz flew up from Florida to personally present Benjamin Furtado and Joshua Mendez-Paiz with speech generating devices from his company's ProSlate series.
Forbes AAC is a division of Forbes Rehab Services Inc., which has been providing innovative assistive technology to individuals with all levels of disabilities since 1987.
"These devices are for people who can't talk,” Smeltz explained, “so there's some sort of expansive speech disorder. It really is a total life changer.”
Smeltz explained how the devices work.
"On the screen there are vocabulary layouts, different words that are age-appropriate. There's a speaker on the back of the device, so when you touch the buttons on the front of the device you can formulate a sentence and the audio comes out of that speaker on the back.”
What's unique is that the sound pod is removable and can be worn on clothing or on a neck lanyard.
That has a big impact, Smeltz said, because, with the speech coming from the person's body, the listener will be looking at them instead of the device.
"This is extremely important for these students," said Tanya Woods, RCS assistive technology specialist. "Everyone has the right to communicate, so we want to make sure that we give them the tools that they need to do so. This is an exciting time for the kids."
RCS has devices at school, Woods said, but these are their personal devices that they get to take home and use to communicate outside of school."
When developing their product lines, Forbes AAC has given great consideration to the appearance of the devices in addition to their impactful function.
"They’re medical devices but we've built them around iPad technology,” Smeltz explained.
He recalled growing up in a wheelchair and having disdain for the durable medical devices that felt as though they only created more of a spectacle.
“So, we were aiming to make medical devices that look like everyday technology," he added.
It was the vast connective pathways of technology that led Smeltz to RCS. He said that an Instagram post on Easter Sunday alerted him of this particular opportunity to assist.
“My wife and I are followers of Christ and we felt moved to help,” he said. “It was our understanding that these particular kids were denied by their insurance company; they had no other option. So, we wanted to step up and help them out. Our company is centered around giving a voice to those without voices, so it's just been a real blessing to be able to come up here and do this.”