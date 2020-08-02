Two new graduates in Floyd County are among the 247 chosen in 13 states for $1,000 scholarships through GPS Hospitality, a franchisee with nearly 400 Burger Kings.
Amilcar Ahilon-Mendoza, of Coosa High School, and Anna Yasowski, of Unity Christian School, were selected for the Burger King McLemore Foundation awards.
The scholarships are funded through $1 customer donations at local Burger Kings. They are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact they’ve had on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience.
“These scholarships are a testament not only to the determination of these deserving students but also the generosity of our guests and the hard work by our team members, who executed successful in-restaurant campaigns to fund the awards,” said Tom Garrett, CEO of GPS Hospitality.
This year’s winners include 39 employees along with 208 other seniors in GPS Hospitality’s local communities.