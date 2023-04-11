Two Floyd County high school students have been selected to participate in the 2023 Governor’s Honors Program this summer.
Benjamin Cranford is a junior at Armuchee High School and will concentrate on Mathematics.
Walker Gallman is a junior at Model High School and will concentrate on Engineering-Mechanical Design.
According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, the state-level process was very competitive this year. Of the 4,100 nominees, approximately 1,500 were selected for an interview.
Ben and Walker were two of Floyd County’s six semi-finalists who completed state interviews in March. The students selected to attend GHP demonstrate superior skills in the area of their nomination.
“We are extremely proud of these students. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for selected students. They will be instructed by experts in their field and collaborate with other talented students like themselves,” said McCall Govignon, FCS director of Advanced Academics and Assessments.
The Georgia GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented rising juniors and seniors. The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.
Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and they participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening. Meals and rooms also are provided by the program.