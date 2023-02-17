Rome City Schools is proud to announce that seven sophomores and eight Rome High School juniors were nominated for the 2023 Governor’s Honors Program, with one student, Christina Tomlin, advancing to the semifinals.
According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, approximately 4,200 students were nominated to the state-level competition. 1,500 have been selected as semifinalists for state interviews/auditions.
The students were honored in the following categories:
Theatre Performance:
Christina Tomlin, 11th grade, Semi-finalist
Elizabeth Suffill, 10th grade, nominee
Dance:
Abbie Thornton, 10th grade, nominee
Chloe Littlejohn, 11th grade, nominee
Engineering:
Alexander Eason, 11th grade, nominee
Samuel Hard, 10th grade, nominee
Computer Science:
Stewart Cates, 11th grade, nominee
World Languages:
Analee Reeder, 11th grade, nominee
Isaac Roberts, 10th grade, nominee
Agricultural Research, Biotechnology, and Science:
Ca’Lia Scott, 11th grade, nominee
Mathematics:
Cameron Pickens, 11th grade, nominee
Biology, Environmental Science:
Jaden Wood, 11th grade, nominee
Music, Voice - Bass:
Jonathan Lawrence, 10th grade, nominee
Science - Chemistry:
Karly Nguyen, 10th grade, nominee
Mary Kate Kennedy, 10th grade, nominee
About GHP
The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) is a residential summer program for skilled, knowledgeable, and talented high school sophomores and juniors. GHP offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.
The 2023 Governor’s Honors Program will be held June 18 through July 15, 2023 on the Georgia Southern University Campus.
The state level Semifinalist Event will be held at Georgia Southern University on March 11, with 2023 finalists and alternates named April 7, 2023.