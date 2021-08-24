Darlington School is mourning the loss of upper school history teacher John Zazzaro after a medical emergency in class Tuesday.
In a letter to the school, Head of School Brent Bell said Zazzaro had a "medical emergency during one of his classes" on Tuesday and though students and colleagues responded swiftly to administer CPR and deploy the automated external defibrillator until EMS arrived on the scene, they received word that Zazzaro passed away.
"This is devastating news for the Zazzaro family who have made their home on Darlington's campus for the last 10 years," Bell's letter stated. "This is also very difficult for John's students and coworkers, friends of the family and for our entire school community. There will be no classes in either division (Wednesday)."
Bell said Upper School counselor Chris Allen and administrators are available for consultation and conversation. The Morris Chapel will be open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday for anyone in the community who would like to join a prayer service.
Classes will resume on Thursday morning.
"I know we will all keep Bebe, Casey ('19) and Colin ('19) in our thoughts and prayers," Bell said, adding that he would communicate details regarding arrangements as they become available.