It's just not going to be the same around the Floyd County Courthouse come Monday morning. Jackie Crowe retired Friday after more than 45 years with the county. It's actually not the first time she's retired.
"I retired back around 2010, but after two years I decided to come back," Crowe said. "I just didn't like being retired. I'm older now so I think it'll be okay this time."
Crowe started with the county way back in 1973. Initially, she worked in the District Attorney's office for more than 20 years, then transferred to the Clerk of Superior Court's where she worked as a civil case clerk for a while, but has spent most of her time in the deed room.
"She's just a very special person, very dependable and always at work," said Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson. "She was here when there was nothing but pen and paper and she knows an awful lot about the history of what's gone on in this office."
Retired Superior Court Judge Larry Salmon, who was District Attorney for the first several years of Crowe's employment with the county, said he remembers her as being a detail-oriented individual that he could tell was "committed to the county for the long-term."
Salmon said Crowe was one of several people who had to prepare documentation for indictments and accusations to be filed with the courts.
You might say that her transition to the Superior Court Clerk's office was almost a natural.
Crowe said this last year, working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic was the the most challenging time in her long career.
"I'm really going to miss all the people I've worked with," Crowe said.
She plans a short trip to Tybee Island next month to start her retirement celebration.
"That's about as far as I'm gonna go," Crowe said. "I won't get on an airplane."
She was bitten by the political bug about five years ago and said she expects to spend some of her free time volunteering for the local Republican party.