Zeta strengthens to category 1 hurricane, high amounts of rainfall with possibility of high winds and severe weather

Zeta has strengthened overnight to a category 1 hurricane and is still expected to move northward across the northern Gulf Coast today and make a landfall along the southeast Louisiana coast this evening, according to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency.
The center of Zeta is then expected to weaken and move northeastward across portions of west central and north Georgia tonight and into Thursday morning.
The tropical storm watch has been expanded slightly southeastward for portions of northern Georgia and slightly higher wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.
The watch is still in effect through midday Thursday. This area is still under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening.
Periods of heavy rainfall are expected across portions of northern and western Georgia from today into Thursday. We can expect 2" to 4" of rain with higher amounts will be possible, which could cause flooding.
With already saturated grounds from previous rainfall, periods of heavy rainfall may lead to localized flash flooding as well as flooding of rivers and streams. In addition, with trees already losing leaves, drains may become easily clogged in periods of rainfall - especially causing issues in low-lying areas.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of north and west central Georgia through midday Thursday as sustained winds 25-35 mph with gusty winds up to 50 mph will be possible as Zeta crosses the area later tonight into Thursday. Gusty winds are also possible in stronger showers with embedded thunderstorms and in higher elevations.
With this current track forecast, weak, short-lived tornadoes are possible across portions of central Georgia late tonight into Thursday. However, according to the EMA, widespread severe storms are not expected at this time and the threat will continue to be evaluated as the storm approaches.
Previously posted on Oct. 27:
Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington said they believe it’ll be a fast-moving storm, with most of the rain hitting the region late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.
He cautioned people to prepare for downed trees and possible power outages, as well as strong winds and heavy rainfall.
“This heavy rainfall axis across the area projected for late Wednesday night into Thursday could produce flash flooding, downed trees and power lines resulting in power outages,” Herrington said. “The potential is relatively low risk early Thursday.”
According to the National Weather Service, after Zeta crosses the Yucatan Peninsula, the storm will likely strengthen into a Category One hurricane.
Zeta — the sixth letter in the Greek alphabet — put the 2020 hurricane season in the record books as only the second year in history to see 27 named storms. Once the predetermined name list for 21 Atlantic tropical storms runs out, the subsequent storms are named using the Greek alphabet.
Before the storm hits the area, local governments and the EMA will be working on cleaning leaves and other debris out of the sewers to lessen the impact of flash flooding and to get ahead of the storm.
Gusts of winds as strong as 25 to 40 miles per hour and around three to four inches of rain will be possible as it crosses this area before traveling up the east coast.
Portions of northern and western Georgia are also in a marginal risk of excessive rainfall, with all of Northwest Georgia in a slight risk of excessive rainfall.
After the storms begin to dissipate, Herrington will begin finding out if there are any areas with power outages and getting those areas back up, as well as seeing if there are any downed trees that need to be removed.
The NWS will be giving another weather briefing to emergency management teams on Thursday at 8 a.m.