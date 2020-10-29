Kingston Highway is closed this morning after a tree fell across the roadway, and there are trees down and power outages across the county. Several businesses are delaying opening -- including Floyd Medical Center and Harbin Clinic -- and schools are closed.
"There are trees down all over the place," Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington said. "People need to be careful."
As of 7:30 a.m. Georgia Power is reporting 239 outages affecting over 18,000 customers - and 555,000 across Georgia. In Northwest Georgia, the outages are mainly in Floyd, Bartow and Cherokee counties.
First responders are out at the scene of numerous down trees and powerlines waiting on Georgia Power crews, which are out in force this morning, to cut of power so public works crews can remove trees.
MULTIPLE TRAFFIC LIGHTS ARE OUT THIS MORNING - WHEN A TRAFFIC LIGHT IS OUT IT BECOMES A FOUR-WAY STOP. ALL VEHICLES MUST YIELD.
Traffic light on Shorter Avenue are out as of 7 a.m.
If you must travel:
- Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.
- Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.
- Don’t step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.
- Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.
Floyd E-911 has reported trees down blocking both lanes at Old Rockmart at Shiflett, Bethel Church bt 101 & RR Tracks, Booger Hollow at Lyons Bridge, and reports of multiple trees down on U.S. 411 in Cave Spring.
There are reports of high water at Garden Lakes Boulevard and on Paris Drive.
At this point the remnants of Zeta have dumped approximately 4" of rain in this area and high winds over 30 mph continue this morning.
Schools are either closed or opening early this morning and Floyd Medical Center and Harbin Clinic properties will be opening at 10 a.m. All Coosa Valley Credit Union locations will delay opening until 11 am.
The good news is the weather is supposed to clear up as we move into the afternoon, Herrington said.
"(The storm) was moving by pretty fast," he said. "I'm happy about that."
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is reporting trees down on roadways and power lines across the county Thursday morning as the last remnants of Zeta make their way through Northwest Georgia.
A post on the sheriff's office Facebook page warned residents to stay off the roads until daylight if possible. If travel is necessary before daylight, use extreme caution.
Previously posted:
Hurricane Zeta is just short of being considered a major hurricane as it speeds toward storm-weary Louisiana with New Orleans squarely in its path.
Forecasters say the storm is expected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon.
In a 3 p.m. update, the U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm has top sustained winds of 110 mph. It was just 1 mph shy of becoming a powerful Category 3 storm.
If Zeta makes landfall with 110 mph winds it will be the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the continental United States this late in the calendar since the 1899 Halloween Hurricane hit South Carolina, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding the city as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.
Tropical storm warnings were issued as far away as the north Georgia mountains, highly unusual for the region. New Orleans has been in the warning areas of seven previous storms that veered east or west this season. Zeta was staying on course.
The center of Zeta is then expected to weaken and move northeastward across portions of west central and north Georgia tonight and into Thursday morning, according to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency.
Higher wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.
The watch is still in effect through midday Thursday. This area is still under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening.
Periods of heavy rainfall are expected across portions of northern and western Georgia from today into Thursday. We can expect 2" to 4" of rain with higher amounts will be possible, which could cause flooding.
With already saturated grounds from previous rainfall, periods of heavy rainfall may lead to localized flash flooding as well as flooding of rivers and streams. In addition, with trees already losing leaves, drains may become easily clogged in periods of rainfall - especially causing issues in low-lying areas.
A tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of north and west central Georgia through midday Thursday as sustained winds 25-35 mph with gusty winds up to 50 mph will be possible as Zeta crosses the area later tonight into Thursday. Gusty winds are also possible in stronger showers with embedded thunderstorms and in higher elevations.
With this current track forecast, weak, short-lived tornadoes are possible across portions of central Georgia late tonight into Thursday. However, according to the EMA, widespread severe storms are not expected at this time and the threat will continue to be evaluated as the storm approaches.
Previously posted on Oct. 27:
Floyd County EMA Director Tim Herrington said they believe it’ll be a fast-moving storm, with most of the rain hitting the region late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.
He cautioned people to prepare for downed trees and possible power outages, as well as strong winds and heavy rainfall.
“This heavy rainfall axis across the area projected for late Wednesday night into Thursday could produce flash flooding, downed trees and power lines resulting in power outages,” Herrington said. “The potential is relatively low risk early Thursday.”
According to the National Weather Service, after Zeta crosses the Yucatan Peninsula, the storm will likely strengthen into a Category One hurricane.
Zeta — the sixth letter in the Greek alphabet — put the 2020 hurricane season in the record books as only the second year in history to see 27 named storms. Once the predetermined name list for 21 Atlantic tropical storms runs out, the subsequent storms are named using the Greek alphabet.
Before the storm hits the area, local governments and the EMA will be working on cleaning leaves and other debris out of the sewers to lessen the impact of flash flooding and to get ahead of the storm.
Gusts of winds as strong as 25 to 40 miles per hour and around three to four inches of rain will be possible as it crosses this area before traveling up the east coast.
Portions of northern and western Georgia are also in a marginal risk of excessive rainfall, with all of Northwest Georgia in a slight risk of excessive rainfall.
After the storms begin to dissipate, Herrington will begin finding out if there are any areas with power outages and getting those areas back up, as well as seeing if there are any downed trees that need to be removed.
The NWS will be giving another weather briefing to emergency management teams on Thursday at 8 a.m.